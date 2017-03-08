John Carpenter’s The Fog Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition

$15.99
John Carpenter’s The Fog centered on a legend claiming that the town of Antonio Bay was built in 1880 with blood money obtained from shipwrecked lepers that were burned alive at sea, which no one believes. On the eve of the town’s centennial, many plan to attend the celebrations, including the ghosts of the murdered lepers, as they appear when fog engulfs you.
- Expanded version of the original soundtrack
- Disc 1
- Prologue by: John Carpenter
2:36
- Theme from The Fog by: John Carpenter
5:07
- Matthew Ghost Story by: John Carpenter
2:47
- Walk to the Lighthouse by: John Carpenter
2:37
- Rocks At Drake's Bay by: John Carpenter
2:23
- The Fog by: John Carpenter
3:14
- Antonio Bay by: John Carpenter
4:26
- Tommy Tells of Ghost Ships by: John Carpenter
2:13
- Reel 9 by: John Carpenter
10:56
- Main Theme - Reprise by: John Carpenter
1:43
- The Fog Rolls In by: John Carpenter
2:46
- Blake in the Sanctuary by: John Carpenter
7:43
- Finale by: John Carpenter
1:18
- Radio Interview by: Jamie Lee Curtis
6:06
- Disc 2
- Ghost Story by: John Carpenter
4:12
- The Journal by: John Carpenter
2:27
- Seagrass Attack by: John Carpenter
3:57
- Andy on the Beach by: John Carpenter
1:10
- Where's the Seagrass? by: John Carpenter
1:07
- Stevie's Lighthouse by: John Carpenter
1:28
- Something to Show You by: John Carpenter
2:27
- An Evil Plan by: John Carpenter
2:22
- Weatherman by: John Carpenter
3:30
- Walk to Lighthouse by: John Carpenter
2:47
- Dane by: John Carpenter
1:41
- Morgue by: John Carpenter
2:38
- The Fog Approaches by: John Carpenter
2:22
- Knock at the Door by: John Carpenter
2:14
- Fog Reflection by: John Carpenter
1:14
- Andy's in Trouble by: John Carpenter
2:51
- The Fog Enters Town by: John Carpenter
7:24
- Revenge by: John Carpenter
2:17
- Number 6 by: John Carpenter
2:41
- The Fog End Credits by: John Carpenter
3:01
- Runtime: 110
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | George 'Buck' Flower | Hal Holbrook | James Canning | Jamie Lee Curtis | Janet Leigh | Jim Haynie | John F. Goff | John Houseman | Nancy Kyes | Regina Waldon | Tom Atkins | Ty Mitchell
Directors: John Carpenter
