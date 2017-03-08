Twitter
John Carpenter’s The Fog Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition

$15.99

$11.99


3 in stock


Details

John Carpenter’s The Fog centered on a legend claiming that the town of Antonio Bay was built in 1880 with blood money obtained from shipwrecked lepers that were burned alive at sea, which no one believes. On the eve of the town’s centennial, many plan to attend the celebrations, including the ghosts of the murdered lepers, as they appear when fog engulfs you.

Special Features

  • Expanded version of the original soundtrack

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 110
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | George 'Buck' Flower | Hal Holbrook | James Canning | Jamie Lee Curtis | Janet Leigh | Jim Haynie | John F. Goff | John Houseman | Nancy Kyes | Regina Waldon | Tom Atkins | Ty Mitchell
Directors: John Carpenter

