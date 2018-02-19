Raise the Titanic – The Complete Film Score by John Barry

$22.98
$15.98
UPC: 738572110222
Part No: SSD1102
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: John Barry items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1980
Item Release Date: September 21, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Raise the Titanic centers on a ship raising operation is conducted to obtain a rare mineral from its only known source, the legendary sunken cruise ship – Titanic.
This release by Silva Screen features John Barry’s entire score for the classic film, performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic conducted by Nic Raine.
Playlists
- Prelude - 1:57
Main Title / The Mine Shaft - 3:15
The Sicilian Project / Dog Attack - 2:32
The Sicilian Defence / Southby / The Mountain Comes To Us - 3:05
We're In Business - 1:45
To Cornwall / All That's Left (Memories Of The Titanic) - 2:26
Deep Quest / Flood! - 5:25
Finding The Cornet / Spy On Board / The Smoke Stack - 4:52
The Titanic Uncovered - 3:58
Gene Explores The Titanic / Deep Quest Trapped - 3:43
Rescue Attempt / Blowing The Tanks - 3:49
Raise The Titanic / Deep Quest Saved - 3:31
Memories Of The Titanic - 2:10
Russian Threat / The Titanic Enters New York Harbor - 2:57
"Thank God For Southby" / In The Graveyard / End Titles - 4:46 by: John Barry
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 50:21
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anne Archer | Bo Brundin | David Selby | Jason Robards | M. Emmet Walsh | Richard Jordan
Directors: Jerry Jameson
Composers: John Barry
Project Name: Raise the Titanic
Related Items
Categories
Action | CD | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Silva Screen | Thrillers | Throwback Space