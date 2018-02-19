Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Raise the Titanic – The Complete Film Score by John Barry

Raise the Titanic – The Complete Film Score by John Barry
View larger

$22.98

$15.98


5 in stock


CDSKU: 180220-70592-1
UPC: 738572110222
Part No: SSD1102
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Barry  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1980
Item Release Date: September 21, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Raise the Titanic centers on a ship raising operation is conducted to obtain a rare mineral from its only known source, the legendary sunken cruise ship – Titanic.

This release by Silva Screen features John Barry’s entire score for the classic film, performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic conducted by Nic Raine.

Playlists

  • Prelude - 1:57
    Main Title / The Mine Shaft - 3:15
    The Sicilian Project / Dog Attack - 2:32
    The Sicilian Defence / Southby / The Mountain Comes To Us - 3:05
    We're In Business - 1:45
    To Cornwall / All That's Left (Memories Of The Titanic) - 2:26
    Deep Quest / Flood! - 5:25
    Finding The Cornet / Spy On Board / The Smoke Stack - 4:52
    The Titanic Uncovered - 3:58
    Gene Explores The Titanic / Deep Quest Trapped - 3:43
    Rescue Attempt / Blowing The Tanks - 3:49
    Raise The Titanic / Deep Quest Saved - 3:31
    Memories Of The Titanic - 2:10
    Russian Threat / The Titanic Enters New York Harbor - 2:57
    "Thank God For Southby" / In The Graveyard / End Titles - 4:46   by: John Barry

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 50:21

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anne Archer | Bo Brundin | David Selby | Jason Robards | M. Emmet Walsh | Richard Jordan
Directors: Jerry Jameson
Composers: John Barry
Project Name: Raise the Titanic

Related Items

Star Wars Saga Character Collage 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster
Dia de Muertos – The Day of the Dead 24 X 36 inch Poster
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
Verbatim Inkjet Hub Printable DVD-R – 16x Data Life Plus 100-Pack
Jaws 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | CD | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Silva Screen | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *