Demon’s Souls Original Soundtrack Exclusive Blue and Black Swirl Vinyl Variant

Demon’s Souls Original Soundtrack Exclusive Blue and Black Swirl Vinyl Variant
View larger
Demon’s Souls Original Soundtrack Exclusive Blue and Black Swirl Vinyl Variant
Demon’s Souls Original Soundtrack Exclusive Blue and Black Swirl Vinyl Variant
$49.25
$43.97
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220427-100884-1
UPC: 19439846131
Part No: MLR6131
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: New

In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channeled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One. With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds – left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained. Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber. This is Demon’s Souls, the beloved action game from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Bluepoint Games.

Demon’s Souls Original Soundtrack features an incredible score composed by Shunsuke Kida for the PlayStation 5 remake of the original game. Kida delivers a bold and brilliant soundtrack befitting of the game’s lore and follows the composer’s work on the original Demon’s Souls with triumph. Now available on vinyl, Demon’s Souls is pressed on a pair of color vinyl housed in a gatefold jacket featuring beautiful artwork by Ken Taylor. A credit insert is also included. Fans of the Souls series will not want to miss this deluxe vinyl package.

Special Features

  • Exclusive Variant pressed on Blue & Black swirl colored vinyl
  • Double LP housed in a fully illustrated gatefold jacket

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Demon’s Souls
  • The Beginning
  • Maiden Astraea
  • Storm King
  • Flamelurker
  • Tales of Old
  • Side B
  • Penetrator
  • Maneater
  • Maiden in Black
  • Fool’s Idol
  • Leechmonger
  • Tower Knight
  • Side C
  • Old Monk
  • Phalanx
  • Armor Spider
  • Dirty Colossus
  • Dragon God
  • Side D
  • Old King Allant
  • The Old One
  • One Who Craves Souls
  • Return to Slumber

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: Blue and Black Swirl Vinyl
