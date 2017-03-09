The Phantasm Collection Special Edition Boxset with Collectible and Reversible Poster

$79.99
$78.95
UPC: 812491017692
Part No: WGU01769B
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Phantasm items
Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Well Go USA
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1979
Item Release Date: April 11, 2017
Rating: R
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Phantasm Collection, a six-disc Blu-ray box set. The collection features all five frightening films in the series – Phantasm: Remastered (1979), Phantasm II (1988), Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead (1994), Phantasm IV: Oblivion (1998) and the most recent installment Phantasm: Ravager (2016). In all five films in Don Coscarelli’s iconic series, Mike (Michael Baldwin) faces off against a mysterious grave robber known only as the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm) and his lethal arsenal of deadly spheres.
One of the world’s most popular franchises in the history of horror, the Phantasm film series has terrified fans for generations.
Phantasm
- Original Release Date: June 1, 1979
- Runtime: 88 minutes
- Director: Don Coscarelli
Phantasm II
- Original Release Date: July 8, 1988
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- Director: Don Coscarelli
Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead
- Original Release Date: May 6, 1994
- Runtime: 91 minutes
- Director: Don Coscarelli
Phantasm IV: Oblivion
- Original Release Date: October 13, 1998
- Runtime: 90 minutes
- Director: Don Coscarelli
Phantasm: Ravager
- Original Release Date: October 7, 2016
- Runtime: 85 minutes
- Director: David Hartman
Phantasm 1 – 4 Trailers
Phantasm: Ravager Trailer
Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Bob Ivy | Brooks Gardner | Cean Okada | Christopher L. Stone | Cindy Ambuehl | Claire Benedek | Daniel Roebuck | Daniel Schweiger | Dawn Cody | Gloria Lynne Henry | Heidi Marnhout | Irene Roseen | J. Patrick McNamara | James Le Gros | John Davis Chandler | Kathy Lester | Kenneth Tigar | Kenneth V. Jones | Kevin Connors | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Mark Major | Paula Irvine | Reggie Bannister | Rubin Kushner | Ruth C. Engel | Samantha Phillips | Sarah Scott Davis | Stacey Travis | Stephen Jutras | Susan Harper | Terrie Kalbus | Wendy Way
Directors: David Hartman | Don Coscarelli
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Horror | Movies & TV | Posters | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space | Well Go USA