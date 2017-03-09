The Phantasm Collection Special Edition Boxset with Collectible and Reversible Poster

Blu-ray Box Set + Collector Items SKU: 170309-63629-1

Details

The Phantasm Collection, a six-disc Blu-ray box set. The collection features all five frightening films in the series – Phantasm: Remastered (1979), Phantasm II (1988), Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead (1994), Phantasm IV: Oblivion (1998) and the most recent installment Phantasm: Ravager (2016). In all five films in Don Coscarelli’s iconic series, Mike (Michael Baldwin) faces off against a mysterious grave robber known only as the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm) and his lethal arsenal of deadly spheres.

One of the world’s most popular franchises in the history of horror, the Phantasm film series has terrified fans for generations.

Phantasm

Original Release Date: June 1, 1979

Runtime: 88 minutes

Director: Don Coscarelli

Phantasm II

Original Release Date: July 8, 1988

Runtime: 97 minutes

Director: Don Coscarelli

Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead

Original Release Date: May 6, 1994

Runtime: 91 minutes

Director: Don Coscarelli

Phantasm IV: Oblivion

Original Release Date: October 13, 1998

Runtime: 90 minutes

Director: Don Coscarelli

Phantasm: Ravager

Original Release Date: October 7, 2016

Runtime: 85 minutes

Director: David Hartman

Phantasm 1 – 4 Trailers

Phantasm: Ravager Trailer

Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Bob Ivy | Brooks Gardner | Cean Okada | Christopher L. Stone | Cindy Ambuehl | Claire Benedek | Daniel Roebuck | Daniel Schweiger | Dawn Cody | Gloria Lynne Henry | Heidi Marnhout | Irene Roseen | J. Patrick McNamara | James Le Gros | John Davis Chandler | Kathy Lester | Kenneth Tigar | Kenneth V. Jones | Kevin Connors | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Mark Major | Paula Irvine | Reggie Bannister | Rubin Kushner | Ruth C. Engel | Samantha Phillips | Sarah Scott Davis | Stacey Travis | Stephen Jutras | Susan Harper | Terrie Kalbus | Wendy Way

Directors: David Hartman | Don Coscarelli

