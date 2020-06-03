Surf Nazis Must Die Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $18.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Strange Disc Records proudly presents ‘SURF NAZIS MUST DIE’ (Original 1987 Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jon McCallum).

The title alone was enough for schlock fans to go rifling through VHS bins in search of a rare ex-rental copy of this 1987 TROMA gem, and understandably it’s gone down in history as one of the b-movie world’s oddest movies. The film really does exactly what you’d hope – set in a post-apocalyptic future, neo-nazi surfer punks are running riot, and of course, a gun-toting grandma seeks to wipe them out after they kill her beloved grandson. Seriously. Even if you’re not into this kind of thing (but we don’t believe that for a second), Jon McCallum’s synth-laced score is a thing of beauty & suits the post-apocalyptic setting of the film. Fans of Tangerine Dream and John Carpenter’s scores will be at home on this record. McCallum is also the composer behind genre classics such as ‘Miami Connection’ (1987), ‘Terror Eyes’ (1989) and ‘Soul Taker’ (1990). Aside from his composing work he worked on the special effects for Phantasm 2 and George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You,” music video.

We are very proud to bring you the fantastic synth driven score to “Surf Nazi’s Must Die” by Jon McCallum. This unreleased classic soundtrack has been bootlegged for years, and we are happy to give it a proper release. Packaged as a deluxe vinyl edition with front artwork by McCallum himself with additional art direction by Adam Maida. This release also comes with an insert containing extensive liner notes and unseen pictures.

Strange Disc Records released this exceptional soundtrack back in 2014 and it sold out in a matter of weeks. Due to ever-increasing popular demand over the years, today we proudly present to you a brand-new limited vinyl pressing. Available as a limited classic black vinyl edition.

Originally released in 1987, now back available on vinyl

Classic synth soundtrack for a classic TROMA film

Limited Black Vinyl pressing (200 copies) with obi strip

Comes with insert featuring unseen pictures and liner notes

Once You've Caught The Wave

Opening Titles

Youth Of Tomorrow

After The Quake

Across The River

Visit To The Morgue

In The Church

Pushed Too Far

Nobody Goes Home

Mama Sends Her Love

Before The Fight

Chase Through The Boat Yard

The Last Wave

Promo Trailer

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Barry Brenner | Gail Neely | Robert Harden

Directors: Peter George

Project Name: Surf Nazis Must Die

Composers: Jon McCallum

