Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Surf Nazis Must Die Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Surf Nazis Must Die Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
Surf Nazis Must Die Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Surf Nazis Must Die Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

$18.99

$16.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 200603-80791-1
UPC: 092624999594
Part No: SD-001LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema
Studio: Strange Disc
Original U.S. Release: July 3, 1987
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Strange Disc Records proudly presents ‘SURF NAZIS MUST DIE’ (Original 1987 Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jon McCallum).

The title alone was enough for schlock fans to go rifling through VHS bins in search of a rare ex-rental copy of this 1987 TROMA gem, and understandably it’s gone down in history as one of the b-movie world’s oddest movies. The film really does exactly what you’d hope – set in a post-apocalyptic future, neo-nazi surfer punks are running riot, and of course, a gun-toting grandma seeks to wipe them out after they kill her beloved grandson. Seriously. Even if you’re not into this kind of thing (but we don’t believe that for a second), Jon McCallum’s synth-laced score is a thing of beauty & suits the post-apocalyptic setting of the film. Fans of Tangerine Dream and John Carpenter’s scores will be at home on this record. McCallum is also the composer behind genre classics such as ‘Miami Connection’ (1987), ‘Terror Eyes’ (1989) and ‘Soul Taker’ (1990). Aside from his composing work he worked on the special effects for Phantasm 2 and George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You,” music video.

We are very proud to bring you the fantastic synth driven score to “Surf Nazi’s Must Die” by Jon McCallum. This unreleased classic soundtrack has been bootlegged for years, and we are happy to give it a proper release. Packaged as a deluxe vinyl edition with front artwork by McCallum himself with additional art direction by Adam Maida. This release also comes with an insert containing extensive liner notes and unseen pictures.

Strange Disc Records released this exceptional soundtrack back in 2014 and it sold out in a matter of weeks. Due to ever-increasing popular demand over the years, today we proudly present to you a brand-new limited vinyl pressing. Available as a limited classic black vinyl edition.

Special Features

  • Originally released in 1987, now back available on vinyl
  • Classic synth soundtrack for a classic TROMA film
  • Limited Black Vinyl pressing (200 copies) with obi strip
  • Comes with insert featuring unseen pictures and liner notes

Playlists

  • Once You've Caught The Wave
    Opening Titles
    Youth Of Tomorrow
    After The Quake
    Across The River
    Visit To The Morgue
    In The Church
    Pushed Too Far
    Nobody Goes Home
    Mama Sends Her Love
    Before The Fight
    Chase Through The Boat Yard
    The Last Wave
    Promo Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Barry Brenner | Gail Neely | Robert Harden
Directors: Peter George
Project Name: Surf Nazis Must Die
Composers: Jon McCallum

Related Items

Fighting Stars Magazine (August 1981) Benny Urquidez, Chuck Norris 190133
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack
Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World
Game of Death Original Soundtrack Recording by John Barry – Remastered + Multi-Page Photo Booklet
Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: The Ultimate Visual History Hardcover Edition
Tekkon Kinkreet: Black and White – All In One (2007)
Prom Night: Original 1980 Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD

Categories

Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | Strange Disc | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *