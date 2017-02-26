Science Fiction’s Finest Volume One

$11.99
A compilation of rare and classic themes from science fiction films and television shows.
BSX records blasts off with a collection of the most beloved science fiction themes with SCIENCE FICTION’S FINEST, VOLUME 1. The 36 song collection features newly recorded music from film and TV series including STAR TREK, STARGATE, DOCTOR WHO, DUNE, and even the recently released BATTLE: LOS ANGELES. SCIENCE FICTION’S FINEST, VOLUME 1 includes new recordings of music composed by David Arnold, Edwin Astley, Wendy Carlos, Eric Clapton, Brad Fiedel, Murray Gold, Jerry Goldsmith, Joel Goldsmith, Barry Gray, James Horner, Dennis McCarthy, Bear McCreary, Ennio Morricone, Toto, Brian Tyler, John Williams and many others from films such as AVATAR, DUNE, THE TERMINATOR, TRON, John Carpenter’s THE THING and popular television series such as CAPRICA, DOCTOR WHO, EUREKA, FRINGE, FUTURAMA, KNIGHT RIDER, TORCHWOOD, ROBOTECH, STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE, STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE, STARGATE: SG-1, STARGATE: ATLANTIS, THUNDERBIRDS, UFO and more. Also included are new recordings of previously unavailable music from COMMUNION, DEVIL GIRL FROM MARS, MAN FROM ATLANTIS, PRIMEVAL, STARGATE: UNIVERSE, THE STARLOST and STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIES. SCIENCE FICTION’S FINEST, VOLUME 1 contains over 78 minutes of music! Cover art is by Tobias Richter of The Light Works
- "Science Fiction Double Feature" From THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW by: Dominik Hauser | Victoria De Mare
- Main Theme From BATTLE: LOS ANGELES by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From THE THING by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From DEVIL GIRL FROM MARS by: Joohyun Park
- Opening Theme From THE ILLUSTRATED MAN by: Dominik Hauser
- "I See You" From AVATAR by: Joohyun Park
- March/Theme From BUCKAROO BANZAI by: Joohyun Park
- Main Theme From THE TERMINATOR by: Brandon K. Verrett
- Main Title From DUNE by: Dominik Hauser
- End Title From COMMUNION by: Steve Bartek
- End Title From TRON by: Dominik Hauser
- Theme for Solo Piano From CAPRICA by: Mark Northam
- "Eureka On My Mind" From EUREKA by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme '85 From FRINGE by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From FRINGE by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Title From FUTURAMA by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Title From ROBOECH by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Title From STARGATE SG-1 by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Title From STARGATE ATLANTIS by: Dominik Hauser
- End Title From STARGATE UNIVERSE by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From THE NEW OUTER LIMITS by: Dominik Hauser
- End Title: Season 2 From THE TWILIGHT ZONE by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From THE STARLOST by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From MAN FROM ATLANTIS by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From KNIGHT RIDER by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Title March From THUNDERBIRDS by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From UFO by: Dominik Hauser
- "Fun, Fun, Fun" End Title From RED DWARF by: Dominik Hauser | Katie Campbell
- Main Title: Season 5 From DOCTOR WHO by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From TORCHWOOD by: Brandon K. Verrett
- End Title From PRIMEVAL by: Dominik Hauser
- Main Theme From STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIES by: Dominik Hauser
- Nexus Theme From STAR TREK: GENERATIONS by: Dennis McCarthy
- After 3 A.M at Quark's: Main Theme for Solo Piano From STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE by: Dennis McCarthy
- "Where My Heart Will Take Me" From STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE by: Dennis McCarthy | Katie Campbell
