The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Frank Frazetta cover art

Hardcover Book SKU: 190918-78933-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Illustrated by Frank Frazetta.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. The dust jacket has tears. See photos for details.

Specifications

Language: English

Pages: 348

Size: 8.3 x 5.8 x 1.1 in



Authors: Edgar Rice Burroughs

Artists: Frank Frazetta

