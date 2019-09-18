Share Page Support Us
The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Frank Frazetta cover art

$21.00

$13.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190918-78933-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Doubleday
Details

The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Illustrated by Frank Frazetta.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. The dust jacket has tears. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 348
  • Size: 8.3 x 5.8 x 1.1 in


Authors: Edgar Rice Burroughs
Artists: Frank Frazetta

