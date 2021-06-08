Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate (1992) [U53]

- Cast: Bobette Audrey | Hardie Albright | Stan Alexander
- Directors: James Algar | Samuel Armstrong
- Project Name Bambi
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Film
- Genres: Animation | Fantasy
- Studios: Knowles | Walt Disney
- Original Release Date: August 21, 1942
- Rating: G
Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate No. 1208A.
Item has wear from storage. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Ceramic
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bobette Audrey | Hardie Albright | James Algar | Samuel Armstrong | Stan Alexander
- Shows / Movies: Bambi
- Genres: Animation | Fantasy
- Studios / Manufacturers: Knowles | Walt Disney
- Product Types: Film