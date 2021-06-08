Share Page Support Us
Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate (1992) [U53]

Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate (1992) [U53]
View larger
Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate (1992) [U53]
Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate (1992) [U53]
$23.99
$18.99
See Options

1 in stock
plt
SKU: 210608-87322-1
Part No: 1208A
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Walt Disney’s Bambi Hello Little Prince Limited Edition Collector Plate No. 1208A.

Item has wear from storage. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Ceramic
