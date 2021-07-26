Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Flinstones Set of 3 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Fred Flintstone, Dino, Pebbles Flintstone [PEZ06]

The Flinstones Set of 3 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Fred Flintstone, Dino, Pebbles Flintstone [PEZ06]
View larger
$12.99
$7.99
See Options

1 in stock
pez
SKU: 210726-85546-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Flinstones Set of 3 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Fred Flintstone, Dino, Pebbles Flintstone.

Item has minor wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
Explore More...

Related Items

Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]
Original Little Shop of Horrors Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1987)
Eight Legged Freaks and Stuart Little 2 Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times July 19, 2002) [A35]
Batman: The Animated Series – Robin Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
The Music Lovers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tchaikovsky, Conductor Andre Previn (1970) [C46]
Ghost in the Shell Limited Vinyl Edition
Ralph Bakshi’s Fire and Ice Blu-ray Edition
Fletch Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 3 Limited Edition Statue
My Dead Girlfriend Volume 1: A Tryst of Fate
pezSKU: 210726-85546-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.