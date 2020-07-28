Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The SoulTaker: Flickering Myth DVD Edition (2002) with Glow in the Dark Sticker [J03]

The SoulTaker: Flickering Myth DVD Edition (2002) with Glow in the Dark Sticker [J03]
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200728-81384-1
UPC: 013023169999
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
Studio: Pioneer
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The SoulTaker: Flickering Myth DVD Edition (2002) with Glow in the Dark sticker. The item is in good condition with some wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • Art Gallery
  • Introduction of McFarlane's SoulTaker action figure
  • Non-credit opening and ending
  • Promotional trailers
  • Glow in the Dark sticker

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Language: English, Japanese
  • Subtitles: English


Project Name: The SoulTaker: Flickering Myth

Related Items

Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Marvel The Punisher Netflix Series Original Soundtrack by Tyler Bates (2018)
Alfred Hitchcock: The Complete Films Hardcover Edition (2019)
The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Hardcover Edition (2016)
George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray
Under the Bridge: The East 238th Street Graffiti Hall of Fame Hardcover Edition (2014)
Justice Society of America 17×22 inch Promotional Poster DC Comics Alex Ross (2006)
Criss Angel: Mindfreak Season 6 2-Disc DVD Edition
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Pioneer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *