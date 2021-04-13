Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945) [H41]

- Cast: Abner Biberman | Addison Richards | Bruce Edwards | Drew Pearson | Hugh Ho Chang | Jason Robards Sr. | Lee Tracy | Louis Jean Heydt | Manuel Sanchez | Nancy Kelly | Paul Fung | Philip Ahn | Regis Toomey | Richard Loo | Roland Varno | Victor Sen Yung
- Directors: William Berke
- Project Name Betrayal from the East
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: April 24, 1945
- Rating: NR
Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945). Backside says CBS News Room the original caption sheet pasted on the photo.
The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
