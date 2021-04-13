Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945) [H41]

View larger $19.99

$15.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210413-86312-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945). Backside says CBS News Room the original caption sheet pasted on the photo.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 10x8 in

Related Items