Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945) [H41]

Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945) [H41]
View larger
Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945) [H41]
Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945) [H41]
$19.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210413-86312-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Lee Tracy Betrayal from the East Original Press Photo (1945). Backside says CBS News Room the original caption sheet pasted on the photo.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Meet Joe Black DVD Edition (1999) J74
Funko POP Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens ME-809 Vinyl Bobble-Head Action Figure #113 [POP03]
Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster [D86]
Aliens 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition with Collectible Art Cards and Art Book
Two Plays by Edward Albee: The American Dream and The Zoo Story Paperback Edition (1959)
UFC Magazine Last Issue Collector’s Item Edition (Oct/Nov 2015) Gym Workout
They Live Collector’s Edition UHD 4K + NECA Action Figure + Poster + 7 Inch Vinyl Recording + Screen Printed Slipcase
Red Faction: Armageddon Number 0 (July 2010)
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
picSKU: 210413-86312-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.