Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Light Up Over the Rooftops Village (1996)

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Light Up Over the Rooftops Village (1996)
View larger
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Light Up Over the Rooftops Village (1996)
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Light Up Over the Rooftops Village (1996)

$16.99

$13.97


1 in stock


ornaSKU: 201116-83069-1
UPC: 015012279573
Part No: QLX7374
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hallmark
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Light Up Over the Rooftops Village (1996). The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. The light has not been tested and looks unused. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Polyresin, Glass

Related Items

Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Project Arms VIZ Media 24×36 inch Promotional Poster [9332]
Thuvia Maid of Mars & The Chessmen of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs Hardcover (1972) Frank Frazetta Cover Art
The Goonies 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [J60]
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Trade Edition (1986) [9047]
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 12 with GORGO Poster Insert (June 28, 1972)
Fletch Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
The Art of Ready Player One
Entertainment Weekly Magazine Best and Worst 2015 (December 18, 2015)

Categories

Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Hallmark | Memorabilia