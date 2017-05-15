Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
View larger
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition

$20.98

$12.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170516-65151-1
UPC: 085392246724
ISBN-10: 0-7907-6735-X
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Suspense
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 2001
Item Release Date: May 28, 2002
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In this enchanting film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s delightful bestseller, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. He learns the high-flying sport Quidditch and plays a thrilling game with the living chess pieces on his way to face a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

The item is in great condition, with slight wear on the packaging from storage, along with small bends and creases.

Special Features

  • 7 deleted scenes
  • 360 Degree Self-guided tour of Hogwarts
  • New interviews with director Chris Columbus and producer David Heyman
  • Learn how to play Quidditch
  • Meet the ghosts of Hogwarts
  • Cast a spell over a scene in 8 languages
  • Mix potions, perform transfigurations, sneak past Fluffy, explore Diagon Alley, have a wand choose you, catch a snitch and much, much more
  • Theatrical trailers
  • DVD-ROM PC Features
  • Collect Wizard trading cards
  • Be Sorted by the Sorting Hat
  • Download screensaver and Remembrall
  • Receive owl e-mails
  • Link to the web

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 152
  • Language: English
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital EX

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe | Fiona Shaw | Harry Melling | Ian Hart | J.K. Rowling | John Hurt | Maggie Smith | Richard Bremmer | Richard Griffiths | Richard Harris | Robbie Coltrane | Rupert Grint | Verne Troyer | Warwick Davis
Directors: Chris Columbus

Related Items

Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Stan Winston Creatures She Creature Queen of the Liar Action Figure Creature Feature Collection (2001)
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Childrens and Adult Tank Apparel
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Short Sleeve Apparel
Pray For Death Special Edition Blu-ray
The Night Manager Original Soundtrack
Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Metropolis DVD 2-Disc Set Including Pocket DVD (2002) Osamu Tezuka & Rintaro Japanese Anime
100 Rifles
Funko Vinyl Idolz Batman & Robin Classic TV Series #30

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | DVD | Family | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Suspense | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *