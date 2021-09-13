DC Comics Wonder Woman 1984 Hardcover Spiral Notebook with Foldout Sticker Sheet

- Cast: Amr Waked | Chris Pine | Connie Nielsen | David Al-Fahmi | Doutzen Kroes | Gabriella Wilde | Gal Gadot | Kelvin Yu | Kevin Wallace | Kristen Wiig | Kristoffer Polaha | Lilly Aspell | Lucian Perez | Natasha Rothwell | Oliver Cotton | Pedro Pascal | Ravi Patel | Robin Wright | Shane Attwooll | Stuart Milligan | Wai Wong
- Directors: Patty Jenkins
- Characters Wonder Woman
- Project Name Wonder Woman 1984
- Product Types: Books | Notebooks
- Lines: Back To School
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment | Insight Editions
- Original Release Date: December 16, 2020
- Product Release Date: August 18, 2020
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Chris Pine | Gal Gadot | Kristen Wiig | Robin Wright | Wonder Woman
Celebrate the release of DC Comics’s highly anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 with this tabbed spiral notebook featuring Gal Gadot as the iconic female Super Hero.
Return to the world of Wonder Woman with this spiral notebook featuring art from Wonder Woman 1984! Featuring colorful art, indexed pages, and a fun, this notebook is the perfect way for DC fans of all ages to celebrate their fandom for the titular female super hero.
Special Features
- Colorful art
- Indexed pages
- Includes a fun foldout sticker sheet filled with colorful illustrations
Specifications
- Size: 6 x 0.9 x 8 in
- Pages: 144
- Language: English
