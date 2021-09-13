Share Page Support Us
DC Comics Wonder Woman 1984 Hardcover Spiral Notebook with Foldout Sticker Sheet
SKU: 210913-88727-1
UPC: 9781683839132
ISBN-10: 1683839137
ISBN-13: 9781683839132
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Celebrate the release of DC Comics’s highly anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 with this tabbed spiral notebook featuring Gal Gadot as the iconic female Super Hero.

Return to the world of Wonder Woman with this spiral notebook featuring art from Wonder Woman 1984! Featuring colorful art, indexed pages, and a fun, this notebook is the perfect way for DC fans of all ages to celebrate their fandom for the titular female super hero.

Special Features

  • Colorful art
  • Indexed pages
  • Includes a fun foldout sticker sheet filled with colorful illustrations

Specifications

  • Size: 6 x 0.9 x 8 in
  • Pages: 144
  • Language: English
