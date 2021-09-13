DC Comics Wonder Woman 1984 Hardcover Spiral Notebook with Foldout Sticker Sheet

Celebrate the release of DC Comics’s highly anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 with this tabbed spiral notebook featuring Gal Gadot as the iconic female Super Hero.

Return to the world of Wonder Woman with this spiral notebook featuring art from Wonder Woman 1984! Featuring colorful art, indexed pages, and a fun, this notebook is the perfect way for DC fans of all ages to celebrate their fandom for the titular female super hero.

Special Features

Colorful art

Indexed pages

Includes a fun foldout sticker sheet filled with colorful illustrations

Specifications

Size: 6 x 0.9 x 8 in

Pages: 144

Language: English

