Set of 2 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Musician Prince Covers [S59]

View larger $24.97

$22.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, set of 2 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Musician Prince Covers.

January 27, 1986, Volume 69, No. 19

Beauty of the Week Iris Roberts

November 30, 1987, Volume 73, No. 10

Beauty of the Week Mindy Boyd

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.