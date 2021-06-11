The Hills Have Eyes 2: Unrated Cut 12×18 inch Promotional Movie Poster [I46]

- Cast: Archie Kao | Ben Crowley | Cécile Breccia | Daniella Alonso | David Reynolds | Eric Edelstein | Jacob Vargas | Jay Acovone | Jeff Kober | Jessica Stroup | Joseph Beddelem | Lee Thompson Young | Michael Bailey Smith | Philip Pavel | Tyrell Kemlo
- Directors: Martin Weisz
- Project Name The Hills Have Eyes 2
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Horror | Monsters | Thrillers
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox - Fox Atomic
- Original Release Date: March 23, 2007
- Rating: R
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
The Hills Have Eyes 2: Unrated Cut 12×18 inch Promotional Home Video Release Movie Poster.
Item has bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12 x 18.25 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Archie Kao | Ben Crowley | Cécile Breccia | Daniella Alonso | David Reynolds | Eric Edelstein | Jacob Vargas | Jay Acovone | Jeff Kober | Jessica Stroup | Joseph Beddelem | Lee Thompson Young | Martin Weisz | Michael Bailey Smith | Philip Pavel | Tyrell Kemlo
- Shows / Movies: The Hills Have Eyes 2
- Genres: Horror | Monsters | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Twentieth Century Fox - Fox Atomic
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original