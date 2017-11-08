Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Edition – Composed by Matthew Margeson

View larger $16.98 $13.48 - Select Qty - 1

La-La Land Records and Paramount Pictures present the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film horror/comedy/thriller Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, starring Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller and Joey Morgan, and directed by Christopher Landon. Acclaimed composer Matthew Margeson (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass 2) unleashes a full-throttle, action-packed orchestral score for this exhilaratingly unhinged and outrageously fun horror/comedy about three scouts, on the eve of their last camp-out, who discover the true meaning of friendship when they attempt to save their town from a zombie outbreak.

Limited edition of 2000 units

Yo Tengo Una Fiesta En Mis Pantalones

A Dead Stripper Just Tried to Eat My Face

Wheels Fall off

Police Station Attack

Clumsy Augie

Scouts Fall Apart

What Party

Zombie Butt Gummer

Miss Fielder's House

Ben's Speech

Rave Battle

Scouts Forever

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 38:21

Cast: Cloris Leachman | David Koechner | Halston Sage | Hiram A. Murray | Joey Morgan | Logan Miller | Lukas Gage | Niki Koss | Sarah Dumont | Tye Sheridan

Directors: Christopher Landon

Composers: Matthew Margeson

Project Name: Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

