Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Edition – Composed by Matthew Margeson

$16.98
$13.48
UPC: 826924138021
Part No: LLLCD 1380
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Horror
Studio: La-La Land Records | Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: February 19, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
La-La Land Records and Paramount Pictures present the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film horror/comedy/thriller Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, starring Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller and Joey Morgan, and directed by Christopher Landon. Acclaimed composer Matthew Margeson (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass 2) unleashes a full-throttle, action-packed orchestral score for this exhilaratingly unhinged and outrageously fun horror/comedy about three scouts, on the eve of their last camp-out, who discover the true meaning of friendship when they attempt to save their town from a zombie outbreak.
Special Features
- Limited edition of 2000 units
Playlists
- Infection
Yo Tengo Una Fiesta En Mis Pantalones
A Dead Stripper Just Tried to Eat My Face
Wheels Fall off
Police Station Attack
Clumsy Augie
Scouts Fall Apart
What Party
Zombie Butt Gummer
Miss Fielder's House
Ben's Speech
Rave Battle
Scouts Forever
Night of Our Lives by: Matthew Margeson
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 38:21
Cast: Cloris Leachman | David Koechner | Halston Sage | Hiram A. Murray | Joey Morgan | Logan Miller | Lukas Gage | Niki Koss | Sarah Dumont | Tye Sheridan
Directors: Christopher Landon
Composers: Matthew Margeson
Project Name: Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Related Items
Categories
Action | CD | Comedy | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music | Paramount Pictures