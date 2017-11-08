Twitter
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Edition – Composed by Matthew Margeson

View larger

$16.98

$13.48


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68213-1
UPC: 826924138021
Part No: LLLCD 1380
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Horror
Studio: La-La Land Records | Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: February 19, 2016
Rating: R
Details

La-La Land Records and Paramount Pictures present the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film horror/comedy/thriller Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, starring Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller and Joey Morgan, and directed by Christopher Landon. Acclaimed composer Matthew Margeson (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass 2) unleashes a full-throttle, action-packed orchestral score for this exhilaratingly unhinged and outrageously fun horror/comedy about three scouts, on the eve of their last camp-out, who discover the true meaning of friendship when they attempt to save their town from a zombie outbreak.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 2000 units

Playlists

  • Infection
    Yo Tengo Una Fiesta En Mis Pantalones
    A Dead Stripper Just Tried to Eat My Face
    Wheels Fall off
    Police Station Attack
    Clumsy Augie
    Scouts Fall Apart
    What Party
    Zombie Butt Gummer
    Miss Fielder's House
    Ben's Speech
    Rave Battle
    Scouts Forever
    Night of Our Lives   by: Matthew Margeson

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 38:21

Cast: Cloris Leachman | David Koechner | Halston Sage | Hiram A. Murray | Joey Morgan | Logan Miller | Lukas Gage | Niki Koss | Sarah Dumont | Tye Sheridan
Directors: Christopher Landon
Composers: Matthew Margeson
Project Name: Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

