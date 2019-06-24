$12.99
$8.97
magSKU: 190624-78252-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Comic Based | Documentary | Drama | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000).
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Subject: Robert Hagel
Related Items
Categories
Comic Based | Documentary | Drama | History | Magazines & Newspapers | The Museum of Fantastic Art