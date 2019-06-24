Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000)

Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000)
View larger
Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000)
Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000)

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190624-78252-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Comic Based | Documentary | Drama | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Robert Hagel

Related Items

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
Norman Rockwell Limited Edition 1983 Edwin M. Knowles The Painter Plate Number 6,998
Lonely Heart: The Art of Tara McPherson Hardcover Edition
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature
Stuntman Hand-Numbered Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Reissue
Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner
Marvel Superheroes Attack 36 x 24 inch Comics Poster
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]
Billy Jack Paperback Screenplay 1st Edition Avon N458 with Introduction by Tom Laughlin
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)

Categories

Comic Based | Documentary | Drama | History | Magazines & Newspapers | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *