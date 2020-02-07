Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12463]

Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12463]
View larger
Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12463]
Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12463]
Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12463]

$23.00

$19.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80198-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman | Frank Miller  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Batman Year One 404 405 406 Set (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Frank Miller
Artists: David Mazzucchelli

Related Items

Killer Dames: Two Gothic Chillers By Emilio P. Miraglia on Blu-ray + DVD (The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)
Steve McQueen Bullitt 1968 Ford Mustang GT Limited Edition 1:24 Die-Cast Car
Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Blanket
Funko POP Star Wars DJ Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #207
Entertainment Weekly Magazine Best and Worst 2015 (December 18, 2015)
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
1993 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Yearbook (LeRoy Neiman cover)
The Big Lebowski – One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *