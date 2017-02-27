The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly

View larger $24.99 $20.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Shigeru Umebayashi’s body of work includes House Of Flying Daggers, Curse Of The Golden Flower and Jet Li’s Fearless. Composers Umebayashi Shigeru and Nathaniel Méchaly won Best Score at the prestigious Hong Kong Film Awards in 2014 for The Grandmaster.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar Wai, The Grandmaster is an epic action feature inspired by the life and times of the legendary kung fu master, Ip Man. The story spans the tumultuous Republican era that followed the fall of China’s last dynasty, a time of chaos, division and war that was also the golden age of Chinese martial arts. Filmed in a range of stunning locations that include the snow-swept landscapes of Northeast China and the subtropical South, The Grandmaster features virtuoso performances by some of the greatest stars of contemporary Asian cinema, including Tony Leung and Ziyi Zhang.

Runtime: 45

Cast: Chau Yee Tsang | Cung Le | Elvis Tsui | Hoi-Pang Lo | Hye-kyo Song | Kar-Yung Lau | Man Keung Cho | Mancheng Wang | Qingxiang Wang | Shun Lau | Ting Yip Ng | Tony Leung Chiu Wai | Tony Ling | Xiaofei Zhou

Directors: Wong Kar Wai

