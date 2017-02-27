Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly

The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly
View larger

$24.99

$20.99


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 170228-63416-1
UPC: 760137649915
Part No: MVD6499LP
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ennio Morricone  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | History | Martial Arts
Studio: Phineas Atwood Productions
Original U.S. Release: August 30, 2013
Item Release Date: January 13, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shigeru Umebayashi’s body of work includes House Of Flying Daggers, Curse Of The Golden Flower and Jet Li’s Fearless. Composers Umebayashi Shigeru and Nathaniel Méchaly won Best Score at the prestigious Hong Kong Film Awards in 2014 for The Grandmaster.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar Wai, The Grandmaster is an epic action feature inspired by the life and times of the legendary kung fu master, Ip Man. The story spans the tumultuous Republican era that followed the fall of China’s last dynasty, a time of chaos, division and war that was also the golden age of Chinese martial arts. Filmed in a range of stunning locations that include the snow-swept landscapes of Northeast China and the subtropical South, The Grandmaster features virtuoso performances by some of the greatest stars of contemporary Asian cinema, including Tony Leung and Ziyi Zhang.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 45

Cast: Chau Yee Tsang | Cung Le | Elvis Tsui | Hoi-Pang Lo | Hye-kyo Song | Kar-Yung Lau | Man Keung Cho | Mancheng Wang | Qingxiang Wang | Shun Lau | Ting Yip Ng | Tony Leung Chiu Wai | Tony Ling | Xiaofei Zhou
Directors: Wong Kar Wai

Related Items

Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Bruce Lee the Dragon Scars Kick Short Sleeve Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Distressed
Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Children’s Shirt Designs
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Body of Action Childrens Apparel
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin

Categories

Action | Adventure | Featured | History | Martial Arts | Music | Phineas Atwood Productions | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *