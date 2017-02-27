The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly

$24.99
Shigeru Umebayashi’s body of work includes House Of Flying Daggers, Curse Of The Golden Flower and Jet Li’s Fearless. Composers Umebayashi Shigeru and Nathaniel Méchaly won Best Score at the prestigious Hong Kong Film Awards in 2014 for The Grandmaster.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar Wai, The Grandmaster is an epic action feature inspired by the life and times of the legendary kung fu master, Ip Man. The story spans the tumultuous Republican era that followed the fall of China’s last dynasty, a time of chaos, division and war that was also the golden age of Chinese martial arts. Filmed in a range of stunning locations that include the snow-swept landscapes of Northeast China and the subtropical South, The Grandmaster features virtuoso performances by some of the greatest stars of contemporary Asian cinema, including Tony Leung and Ziyi Zhang.
- Main Theme I - Opening by: Nathaniel Mechaly | Shigeru Umebayashi
- Main Theme II - Dreaming of the 64 Hands by: Shigeru Umebayashi
- Love Theme I by: Shigeru Umebayashi
- Love Theme II by: Shigeru Umebayashi
- Si Lang Tan Mu by: Beijing Opera
- The Gold Pavilion by: Shigeru Umebayashi
- Manchuria Express by: Nathaniel Mechaly | Shigeru Umebayashi
- Action 150 by: Nathaniel Mechaly | Shigeru Umebayashi
- Sorekara Epilogue I - Kokuhaku by: Shigeru Umebayashi
- Moyou (from the film "Sorekara") by: Shigeru Umebayashi
- Opium by: Nathaniel Mechaly | Shigeru Umebayashi
- Casta Diva (from the opera "Norma") by: Vinenzo Bellini
- Main Theme IV - The Sacrifice by: Nathaniel Mechaly | Shigeru Umebayashi
- La Donna Romantica by: Ennio Morricone
- Once Upon a Time in America: Deborah's Theme by: Ennio Morricone
- Manchurian Bolero by: Nathaniel Mechaly | Shigeru Umebayashi
