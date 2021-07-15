Drunken Master II Warner Bros. Archive Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Andy Lau | Anita Mui | Chi-Kwong Cheung | Felix Wong | Ho-Sung Pak | Jackie Chan | Kar Lok Chin | Kar-Yung Lau | Ken Lo | Lung Ti | Siu-Ming Lau | Suki Kwan | Wing-Fong Ho | Yi-Sheng Han | Yvonne Hung Yung
- Directors: Chia-Liang Liu | Jackie Chan
- Project Name Drunken Master 2 | The Legend of Drunken Master
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Martial Arts
- Studios: Golden Harvest | Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: February 3, 1994
- Product Release Date: May 18, 2021
- Rating: NR
Jackie Chan stars in this action packed martial arts blockbuster. In turbulent China before World War I, the collapse of the Manchu Dynasty fuels violent uprisings and political chaos, the perfect setting for a grand scale smuggling ring led by an unscrupulous British consul. When the ring plots to steal China’s crown jewels only one man–legendary Drunken Fist master Huang Fei hung (Chan), possesses the courage and ferocity to stop the ruthless gang.
Special Features
- Includes the original English Subtitles from the Hong Kong theatrical release
- Original English-Language Golden Harvest theatrical trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 102 min
