Drunken Master II Warner Bros. Archive Blu-ray Edition

Drunken Master II Warner Bros. Archive Blu-ray Edition
$18.99
$16.70
Blu-ray
SKU: 210715-88099-1
UPC: 883929738311
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Jackie Chan stars in this action packed martial arts blockbuster. In turbulent China before World War I, the collapse of the Manchu Dynasty fuels violent uprisings and political chaos, the perfect setting for a grand scale smuggling ring led by an unscrupulous British consul. When the ring plots to steal China’s crown jewels only one man–legendary Drunken Fist master Huang Fei hung (Chan), possesses the courage and ferocity to stop the ruthless gang.

Special Features

  • Includes the original English Subtitles from the Hong Kong theatrical release
  • Original English-Language Golden Harvest theatrical trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Runtime: 102 min
