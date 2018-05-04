$45.00
ISBN-10: 1683832094
ISBN-13: 9781683832096
Weight: 3.03 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Studio: Insight Editions | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 29, 2018
Item Release Date: April 17, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Discover the captivating art of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.
Our dystopian world lies on the brink of chaos and collapse, but the people have found their salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune in the form of a digital Easter egg hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.
Wade Watts, an unlikely young hero, decides to join the contest and embarks on a reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical world of action, danger, and mystery.
Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on author Ernest Cline’s internationally best-selling book, Ready Player One is a hugely imaginative sci-fi adventure set in a rich virtual world. The Art of Ready Player One explores the creation of the incredible design work for this much-anticipated film, showcasing a wealth of concept art, sketches, storyboards, and other stunning visuals. The book also features exclusive interviews and commentary from the creative team, forming the perfect companion to one of the most exciting films of 2018.
- Size: 11 x 0.7 x 10 in
- Pages: 156
- Language: English
Cast: Ben Mendelsohn | Hannah John-Kamen | Lena Waithe | Mark Rylance | Olivia Cooke | Philip Zhao | Simon Pegg | T.J. Miller | Tye Sheridan | Win Morisaki
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Ready Player One
Authors: Ernest Cline | Gina McIntyre | Steven Spielberg
