Exterminator 2 Blu-ray Edition

View larger $27.99 $20.50 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170504-64869-1

UPC: 826663174762

Part No: SF17476

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Thriller

Studio: MGM | Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: September 14, 1984

Item Release Date: April 25, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Exterminator is back… and he’s burning with vengeance!

John Eastland (Robert Ginty) is back! The torch-wielding outlaw vigilante is cleaning up the urban jungle again. Drug lord X and his army of thugs have declared war on New York City, but they have yet to meet someone like The Exterminator. This fiery sequel also stars Mario Van Peebles (New Jack City), Frankie Faison (Banshee) and Deborah Geffner (All That Jazz).

Special Features

Audio Commentary With Director Mark Buntzman And Actor Mario Van Peebles

Original Radio Spots

Theatrical Trailers

Photo Gallery

Specifications

Runtime: 89

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Cast: Arye Gross | Deborah Geffner | Frankie Faison | Irwin Keyes | Janet Rotblatt | Mario Van Peebles | Reggie Rock Bythewood | Robert Ginty | Robert Louis King | Steffen Zacharias

Directors: David Buntzman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thriller | Throwback Space