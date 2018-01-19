The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Ennio Morricone

$13.98
$9.98
UPC: 724359862125
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Clint Eastwood | Sergio Leone items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Western
Studio: Capitol Records | MGM
Original U.S. Release: December 29, 1967
Item Release Date: May 18, 2004
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
One of the all-time great Western scores, restored to its original length-that means an additional 10 tracks! A spaghetti-flavored treat for soundtrack collectors.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Aldo Giuffrè | Antonio Casas | Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Rada Rassimov
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Related Items
Categories
Action | Capitol Records | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | MGM | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Western