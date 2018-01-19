Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029

Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
View larger
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029
Dorbz Batman Series One Harley Quinn Action Figure – Vinyl Sugar Number 029

$11.99

$7.78


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180119-69810-1
UPC: 849803059682
Part No: 5968
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy
Studio: Vinyl Sugar
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These pint-sized rascals will weasel their way into your heart as surely as they’ll find their way onto your shelf! The Batman Harley Quinn Dorbz Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3-inches tall. This loveable little villain comes in a double window-box package to fully display the character from both front and back.

The item is new and still in its original packaging. The box has some slight corner dings and a few creases. The first image of the figure outside the box is a stock photo for reference only. All other images are of the actual item for sale.

Specifications

  • Size: 1 x 2 x 3 in


Characters: Batman | Harley Quinn

Related Items

Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Chronicle Director’s Cut: The Lost Footage Edition Blu-ray + Digital HD
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Bruce Lee In Motion Apparel
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
DC Direct Batman The Long Halloween Series 1 Two-Face Collector Action Figure
Bruce Lee Feel Fist Pose Short Sleeve Shirt
Mulholland Falls
Alien Decapitating Victim Apparel
Science Fiction’s Finest Volume One

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures | Vinyl Sugar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *