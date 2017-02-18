Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000

Box Set with Collectible Bust SKU: 170219-63164-1

Details

NEW AND SEALED, VERY RARE AND HARD TO FIND 14-DISC PLANET OF THE APES THE ULTIMATE DVD COLLECTION.

THE BUST SHOWN ON THE BOX IS THE ACTUAL SIZE. THIS SET WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN OPENED OR OUT OF THE BOX) CONTAINS AN OFFICIAL BUST OF CAESAR FEATURING PLUSH FUR, REALISTIC EYES AND THE HIGHEST QUALITY DURABLE VINYL.. RARE BONUS FOR THE FANS THE ANIMATED TV SERIES.A LIMITED EDITION CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY NUMBER 5,200 OF 10,000 FOR THE U.S.

The set has never been opened, but there are small dents in the outer box corners and slight creasing and folds from storage. The set will be shipped in its original shipping box that it was originally shipped in. If you would like any other shipping method or packaging, let us know after the sale and we can pack it otherwise. However, there may be an additional fee for packing in another box. Please note this is a non-refundable item.

Disc 1:

Two-Disc version of Planet of the Apes Anniversary DVD

Anamorphic Widescreen with Dolby Surround 5.1 – THX Certified and DTS

Commentary by Composer Jerry Goldsmith and Commentary by Actors Roddy Mc Dowell, Natalie Trundy, Kim Hunter, Make-up Artist John Chambers & Text Commentary by Eric Greene, Author of “Planet of the Apes as American Myth”

Disc 2:

Behind the Planet of the Apes Documentary 126 minutes

Behind the Planet of the Apes Promo (1998)

Planet of the Apes Makeup Test with Edward G. Robinson (1966)

Roddy McDowall Home Movies approx. 20 minutes

Planet of the Apes Dailies and Outtakes (no audio)

Planet of the Apes (1967 N.A.T.O. Presentation)

Planet of the Apes Featurette (1968)

A Look Behind the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Don Taylor Directs Escape from the Planet of the Apes

J. Lee Thompson Directs Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

Publicity: Original Theatrical Trailers, Planet of the Apes Teaser Trailer, Planet of the Apes Trailer, Beneath the Planet of the Apes Trailer, Escape from the Planet of the Apes Trailer, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes Trailer, & Battle for the Planet of the Apes Trailer

Film Reviews (1968) 34 stills

Theatrical Posters 7 static images with 28 seconds audio

Galleries: Original Sketches by Costume Designer Morton Haack 9 stills with 36 second audio & Photo Gallery 17 stills

Disc 3:

Beneath the Planet of the Apes Single Disc

Remastered to include Anamorphic Widescreen and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround – THX certified and includes Dolby Surround

Special Features include: Cast Page, Trailers for: Planet of the Apes 1968 and 2001, Escape from the planet of the Apes,

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, Planet of the Apes Cross-Promo Trailers, Theatrical Trailer,

Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery and Web link.

Disc 4:

*Escape from the Planet of the Apes Single Disc

*Remastered to include Anamorphic Widescreen and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround – THX certified

*Special Features include: Cast Page, Trailers for: Planet of the Apes 1968 and 2001, Beneath the planet of the Apes

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, Planet of the Apes Cross-Promo Trailers, Theatrical Trailer,

Don Taylor Directs Escape from Planet of the Apes and Web link.

Disc 5:

Conquest of The Planet of the Apes Single Disc

Remastered to include Anamorphic Widescreenand Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround – THX certified, Dolby Surround

Special Features include: Cast Page, Trailers for: Planet of the Apes 1968 and 2001, Beneath the planet of the Apes, Escape

from the Planet of the Apes, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, Planet of the Apes Cross-Promo Trailers, Theatrical Trailer,

J. Lee Directs Conquest of the Planet of the Apes and Web link.

Disc 6:

Battle for The Planet of the Apes (Extended Version)

Remasters to include Anamorphic Widescreen and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround – THX certified, Dolby Surround

Planet of the Apes Cross-Promo Trailers, Theatrical Trailer

Fox Interactive Presents: Behind the Scenes of the Planet of the Apes Game & ROM Content – Self Contained Web Site.

Disc 7:

Disc 1 of TV Series has 4 Episodes: B-503 Escape from Tomorrow, B-502 The Gladiators, B-505 The Trap and B-501 The Good Seeds.

TV Spots

Still Photos

Disc 8:

Disc 2 of TV Series has 4 Episodes: B-504 The Legacy, B-508 Tomorrow’s Tide, B-509 The Surgeon and B-510 The Dragoons.

Disc 9:

*Disc 3 of TV Series – 4 Episodes: B-511 The Horse Ride, B-512 The Interrogation, B-513 The Tyrant and B-506 The Cure.

Disc 10:

Disc 4 of TV Series – 2 Episodes B-507 The Liberator and B-514 Up Above the World So High.

Disc 11:

Animated TV DVD: Return to the Planet of the Apes (1975) – Component number: 2233823 (Not for sale)

Disc 1 of Animated TV Series – 7 Episodes: DFE01 Flames of Doom, DFE02 Escape From Ape City, DFE05 Lagoon of Peril, DFE04 Tunnel of Fear, DFE03 The Unearthly Prophecy, DFE08, Screaming Wings and DFE09 Trail to the Unknown.

Disc 12:

Disc 2 of Animated TV Series – 6 Episodes: DFE10 Attack from the Clouds, DFE11 Mission of Mercy, DFE12 Invasion of the Underdwellers, DFE13 Battle of the Titans, DFE06 Terror on Ice Mountain and DFE07 River of Flames.

Disc 13:

2-Disc version of Planet of the Apes (2001) DVD

Disc 1: Enhanced Viewing Mode (interactive versions includes behind the scenes on make-up, special effects, cast/crew, shooting on location), commentary by Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, Tom Rothman, Richard Zanuck, & cast/crew bios.

Disc 14:

BONUS DISC

Disc 2 of Planet of the Apes ’01: 23 featurettes, 6 documentaries – “Apes School”, “Make-Up Testing”, “Costume Testing”, “Shooting on Location”, “Scoring the Film” and ” Ape Movement”, 8 interactive multi-angle sequences that “Put you in the Director’s Chair”, 4 quadangle/4 way audio split vignettes of make-up testing, Apes reactive testing, costume testing, Apes movement/stunt testing, 5 extended scenes, HBO “The Making of” Special, TV spots, Trailers and a music video.

In a ape head boxed set.

20th Century Fox packaged the entire product line – including the original five movies, TV series, animated series, and the 2001 Tim Burton remake – in Caesar’s head. Actually, the 14 discs are efficiently packaged in a fold-out book that slides into the bust’s back. The bust is smartly dressed in green canvas, with zippers. Put this masterpiece of DVD packaging on a shelf and watch it catch the gaze of everyone who walks into the room.

Cast: Buck Kartalian | Charlton Heston | James Daly | James Whitmore | Jeff Burton | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | Lou Wagner | Maurice Evans | Norman Burton | Paul Lambert | Robert Gunner | Roddy McDowall | Woodrow Parfrey | Wright King

Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner

