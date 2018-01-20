Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary 2-Pack Red and Blue Pint Glass Set

Twitter
$29.99

From: $25.99


1 in stock
Glass Set V1
1 in stock
Glass Set V2
1 in stock
Glass Set V3
Glass Set V1SKU: 180120-69820-1
UPC: 670711152413
Part No: CIRT1152413
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New
Glass Set V2SKU: 180120-69820-2
UPC: 670711152413
Part No: CIRT1152413
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New
Glass Set V3SKU: 180120-69820-3
UPC: 670711152413
Part No: CIRT1152413
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New
Details

Featured here is a Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary 2-Pack Pint Glass Set. This very rare item is new and still in the original box. The box is in very good shape, with slight edge wear and bends in the corners and the flap. Please review photos.

This set was released in 2015 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the legendary rock band, which formed in 1965 in Palo Alto, California. Past members of the Grateful Dead have included: Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, Robert Hunter, John Perry Barlow, Tom Constanten, Keith Godchaux, Donna Jean Godchaux, Brent Mydland, Vince Welnick.

After the death of Jerry Garcia in 1995, former members of the band, along with other musicians, toured under the name the Other Ones in 1998, 2000, and 2002, and then as the Dead in 2003, 2004, and 2009. In 2015, the four surviving core members marked the band’s 50th anniversary with a series of concerts billed as their final performances as a unit. There have also been several spin-offs featuring one or more core members, such as Dead & Company, Furthur, the Rhythm Devils, Phil Lesh & Friends, Rat Dog, and Billy & the Kids.

Special Care instructions: Hand wash only. Not Dishwasher Safe. Do Not Microwave.

Features

  • Includes two 16 oz pint glasses
  • Officially licensed
  • Sharp colorful graphics


Subject: Grateful Dead

