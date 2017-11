Axl Rose Performing in New York (1988) 24 x 33 Inch Poster [Black & White]

View larger $11.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 171114-68344-1

Part No: 52403R

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose is performing in Middletown, New York, circa 1988 in the stunning oversized black & white poster.

Specifications

Size: 24 x 33 inches



Subject: Axl Rose | Guns N' Roses

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints