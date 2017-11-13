Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Iron Maiden – The Many Faces of Eddie 24 x 36 Inch Poster

Iron Maiden – The Many Faces of Eddie 24 x 36 Inch Poster
View larger

$10.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171114-68346-1
Part No: 52408F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Members of the English heavy metal rock and roll band Iron Maiden include Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers. For over 35 years the band has been supported by their famous mascot, “Eddie,” who has appeared on almost all of their album and single covers, along with their live shows. This large poster showcases portraits of the famous mascot in various styles and formats.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 inches


Subject: Iron Maiden
Contributors: Adrian Smith | Bruce Dickinson | Dave Murray | Janick Gers | Nicko McBrain | Steve Harris

Related Items

The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th Anniversary Collections
Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner
Russ Meyer’s Beyond the Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Walk the Line Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Axl Rose Performing in New York (1988) 24 x 33 Inch Poster [Black & White]
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
The Harder They Come Remastered Soundtrack Recording by Jimmy Cliff

Categories

Featured | Music | Music | Music Videos | Musical

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *