Iron Maiden – The Many Faces of Eddie 24 x 36 Inch Poster

Members of the English heavy metal rock and roll band Iron Maiden include Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers. For over 35 years the band has been supported by their famous mascot, “Eddie,” who has appeared on almost all of their album and single covers, along with their live shows. This large poster showcases portraits of the famous mascot in various styles and formats.

Size: 24 x 36 inches



Subject: Iron Maiden

Contributors: Adrian Smith | Bruce Dickinson | Dave Murray | Janick Gers | Nicko McBrain | Steve Harris

