Set of 12 Pop and Rock Music Cassette Tapes – 1980’s and 1990’s Bands [U94]

- Artists Billy Joel | Brown and Proud | Crowded House | Men Without Hats | R.E.M. | the Clash
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Cassette
- Genres: Music Videos
Set of 12 Pop and Rock Music Cassette Tapes – 1980’s and 1990’s Bands.
Cassettes Include:
- The Best of 1980-1990: Volume 6
- Men Without Hats Pop Goes the World
- Crowded House Woodface
- Brown and Proud A Lighter Shade of Brown
- Best of 1992
- R.E.M. Automatic for the People
- Rock of the 1980’s
- Alternative Do Something
- The Clash
- Billy Joel Piano Man
The cassettes have not been tested and have minor visual wear on the outside. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 12
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Billy Joel | Brown and Proud | Crowded House | Men Without Hats | R.E.M. | the Clash
- Genres: Music Videos
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > Cassette | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Pop | Rock