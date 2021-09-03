Share Page Support Us
Set of 12 Pop and Rock Music Cassette Tapes – 1980's and 1990's Bands [U94]

cas
SKU: 210903-88564-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 12 Pop and Rock Music Cassette Tapes – 1980’s and 1990’s Bands.

Cassettes Include:

  • The Best of 1980-1990: Volume 6
  • Men Without Hats Pop Goes the World
  • Crowded House Woodface
  • Brown and Proud A Lighter Shade of Brown
  • Best of 1992
  • R.E.M. Automatic for the People
  • Rock of the 1980’s
  • Alternative Do Something
  • The Clash
  • Billy Joel Piano Man

The cassettes have not been tested and have minor visual wear on the outside. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 12
