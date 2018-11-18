Share Page Support Us
Miles Davis: The Man in the Green Shirt Hardcover Edition [BK16]

$45.99

$18.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 181118-76912-1
UPC: 9780805027044
ISBN-10: 0805027041
Weight: 3.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Henry Holt
Item Release Date: November 1, 1993
Details

Miles Davis: The Man in the Green Shirt Hardcover Edition. The book traces the life and career of the influential jazz musician from the 1920s until his death in 1991.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 192
  • Size: 9.5 x 1 x 12 in


Subject: Miles Davis

