Rat Pack Confidential Hardcover First Edition (1998) [277]

View larger $23.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 200824-81809-1

UPC: 9780385487511

ISBN-10: 0385487517

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Dean Martin | Frank Sinatra | Sammy Davis Jr. items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Comedy | History | Musical

Studio: Doubleday

Item Release Date: April 13, 1998

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rat Pack Confidential Hardcover First Edition (1998).

For the first time, the full story of what happened when Frank Sinatra brought his best pals to party in a land called Vegas.

January 1960. Las Vegas is at its smooth, cool peak. The Strip is a jet-age theme park, and the greatest singer in the history of American popular music summons a group of friends there to make a movie.

One is an insouciant singer of Italian songs, ex-partner to the most popular film comedian of the day. One is a short, black, Jewish, one-eyed, singing, dancing wonder. One is an upper-crust British pretty boy turned degenerate B-movie actor, brother-in-law to an ascendant politician. And one is a stiff-shouldered comic with the quintessential Borscht Belt emcee’s knack for needling one-liners.

The Rat Pack includes:

Frank Sinatra

Dean Martin

Sammy Davis Jr.

Peter Lawford

Joey Bishop

Specifications

Pages: 352

Size: 6.75 x 1.25 x 10 in

Language: English



Subject: Dean Martin | Frank Sinatra | Joey Bishop | Peter Lawford | Sammy Davis Jr.

Authors: Shawn Levy

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Comedy | Doubleday | Hardcover Books | History | Musical