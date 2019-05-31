Share Page Support Us
View larger
$16.99

$7.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 190531-77992-1
UPC: 07464467642
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Columbia Records
Item Release Date: February 26, 1991
Details

Santana Lotus 2-Disc CD Set. Recorded live at Osaka Koseinenkin Hall, Japan on July 3rd and 4th, 1973.

The item is in very good condition with wear on plastic case. Discs are in great shape. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Santana

