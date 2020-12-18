$35.99
$32.70
VinylSKU: 201218-83951-1
UPC: 803343224764
Part No: PARA324LP
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
UPC: 803343224764
Part No: PARA324LP
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Parachute Recording
Item Release Date: November 6, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Guns N’ Roses The Ultra Rare Trax Limited Vinyl Edition (2020).
Playlists
- Side A
- Did You No Wrong (Featuring Steve Jones)
Free Falling (Featuring Tom Petty)
Chinese Democracy
Madagascar
- Side B
- Sentimental Movie (Featuring Duff on Vocals)
Herod's Song (Featuring Meatloaf)
Whole Lotta Rosie
Sweet Child O' Mine
- Side C
- Mama Kin (Featuring Aerosmith)
The Blues
Oh My God
Anxious Disease
- Side D
- Riad N The Bedouins
Come Together (Featuring Bruce Springsteen)
Under My Wheels (Featuring Alice Cooper)
5150 (Featuring Van Halen)
Just Another Sunday
White Christmas
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Artists: Guns N' Roses
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Parachute Recording | Vinyl