Guns N’ Roses The Ultra Rare Trax Limited Vinyl Edition (2020)

$35.99

$32.70


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 201218-83951-1
UPC: 803343224764
Part No: PARA324LP
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Parachute Recording
Item Release Date: November 6, 2020
Details

Guns N’ Roses The Ultra Rare Trax Limited Vinyl Edition (2020).

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Did You No Wrong (Featuring Steve Jones)
    Free Falling (Featuring Tom Petty)
    Chinese Democracy
    Madagascar
  • Side B
  • Sentimental Movie (Featuring Duff on Vocals)
    Herod's Song (Featuring Meatloaf)
    Whole Lotta Rosie
    Sweet Child O' Mine
  • Side C
  • Mama Kin (Featuring Aerosmith)
    The Blues
    Oh My God
    Anxious Disease
  • Side D
  • Riad N The Bedouins
    Come Together (Featuring Bruce Springsteen)
    Under My Wheels (Featuring Alice Cooper)
    5150 (Featuring Van Halen)
    Just Another Sunday
    White Christmas

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Guns N' Roses

