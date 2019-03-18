Stargate Universe SGU 1.5 DVD 3-Disc Edition

View larger $19.99 $15.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 190318-77537-1

UPC: 883904221623

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Item Release Date: July 27, 2010

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The electrifying series starring Robert Carlyle returns, presenting a whole new set of challenges for the civilians and military personnel stranded in deep space aboard an aging spaceship. As Dr. Rush (Carlyle) races against time to locate a tracking devise hidden somewhere on the Destiny, he also begins to suspect that a mole for the Alliance has infiltrated the group. Confronting the constant demands of their ship, the crew must also face their personal demons time and again in this powerful adventure that also features Lou Diamond Phillips, Michael Shanks, Richard Dean Anderson and Julia Benson.

Special Features

Chatting with the Cast Featurette

Designing a New Race: Space Aliens

Tanked! Elyse Levesque Goes for a Swim

Kino Video Diaries

Commentary on All Episodes

And Much More!

Specifications

Audio: 5.1 Dolby

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 438

Region: 1

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Brian J. Smith | Lou Diamond Phillips | Louis Ferreira | Ming-Na Wen | Robert Carlyle

Project Name: Stargate Universe

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | DVD | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Television | Twentieth Century Fox