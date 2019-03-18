Share Page Support Us
Stargate Universe SGU 1.5 DVD 3-Disc Edition

Details

The electrifying series starring Robert Carlyle returns, presenting a whole new set of challenges for the civilians and military personnel stranded in deep space aboard an aging spaceship. As Dr. Rush (Carlyle) races against time to locate a tracking devise hidden somewhere on the Destiny, he also begins to suspect that a mole for the Alliance has infiltrated the group. Confronting the constant demands of their ship, the crew must also face their personal demons time and again in this powerful adventure that also features Lou Diamond Phillips, Michael Shanks, Richard Dean Anderson and Julia Benson.

Special Features

  • Chatting with the Cast Featurette
  • Designing a New Race: Space Aliens
  • Tanked! Elyse Levesque Goes for a Swim
  • Kino Video Diaries
  • Commentary on All Episodes
  • And Much More!

Specifications

  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 438
  • Region: 1
  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Brian J. Smith | Lou Diamond Phillips | Louis Ferreira | Ming-Na Wen | Robert Carlyle
Project Name: Stargate Universe

