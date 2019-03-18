Cimarron Strip: The Complete Series 8-Disc DVD Box Set

View larger $39.99 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

The year is 1888. The Cimarron Strip, the border region between Kansas and Indian Territory, is a land of infinite promise and everpresent danger. Patrolling this vast, rugged frontier is Marshal Jim Crown (Stuart Whitman), the one and only man responsible for maintaining justice and enforcing the peace among cattlemen, settlers, outlaws, Indians and the U.S. Army.

Featuring Performances By:

Richard Boone, Beau Bridges, David Carradine, Seymour Cassel, Joseph Cotten, Broderick Crawford, Royal Dano, Robert Duvall, Steve Forrest, Victor French, Mariette Hartley, Robert Lansing, Darren McGavin, Leslie Nielsen, Warren Oates, Slim Pickens, Suzanne Pleshette, Denver Pyle, Telly Savalas, John Saxon, Tom Skerritt, Jon Voight, Tuesday Weld, Robert Wilke, Morgan Woodward and more.

Number of Discs: 8

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 1620

Cast: Jack Braddock | Jill Townsend | Percy Herbert | Randy Boone | Stuart Whitman

