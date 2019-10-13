$9.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
The Legend of Johnny Cash Album CD
- Ring Of Fire
- I Walk The Line
- Jackson
- Folsom Prison Blues
- A Boy Named Sue
- Big River
- Get Rhythm
- Cry! Cry! Cry!
- Hey Porter
- A Thing Called Love
- Guess Things Happen That Way
- San Quentin
- Man In Black
- Highwayman
- The Wanderer
- I’ve Been Everywhere
- Rusty Cage
- Personal Jesus
- Give My Love To Rose
- One
- Hurt
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Johnny Cash
