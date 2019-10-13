Share Page Support Us
The Legend of Johnny Cash Album CD
$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 191013-79410-1
UPC: 602498843406
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western
Studio: Universal
Item Release Date: October 25, 2005
Details

The Legend of Johnny Cash Album CD

  1. Ring Of Fire
  2. I Walk The Line
  3. Jackson
  4. Folsom Prison Blues
  5. A Boy Named Sue
  6. Big River
  7. Get Rhythm
  8. Cry! Cry! Cry!
  9. Hey Porter
  10. A Thing Called Love
  11. Guess Things Happen That Way
  12. San Quentin
  13. Man In Black
  14. Highwayman
  15. The Wanderer
  16. I’ve Been Everywhere
  17. Rusty Cage
  18. Personal Jesus
  19. Give My Love To Rose
  20. One
  21. Hurt

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Johnny Cash

