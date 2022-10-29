Abilene Town (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Randolph Scott, Ann Dvorak [F29]

- Cast: Ann Dvorak | Dick Curtis | Earl Schenck | Eddy Waller | Edgar Buchanan | Hank Patterson | Helen Boyce | Howard Freeman | Jack Lambert | Lloyd Bridges | Randolph Scott | Rhonda Fleming | Richard Hale
- Directors: Edwin L. Marin
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Western
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: January 11, 1946
- Rating: approved
- More: Lloyd Bridges
Abilene Town (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Randolph Scott, Ann Dvorak.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.