Kraftwerk Techno Pop Special Limited Edition Clear Vinyl with Photo Booklet

Kraftwerk Techno Pop Special Limited Edition Clear Vinyl with Photo Booklet
$31.99
From: $27.97
1 in stock
Q69 - Vinyl
SKU: 210401-86086-1
UPC: 190295272159
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Kraftwerk Techno Pop Special Limited Edition Clear Vinyl with a Graphic Art Photo Booklet. Techno Pop is the ninth studio album by the Kraftwerk, originally released in 1986 under the title Electric Cafe.

The item is still sealed in shrink wrap and has a minor bend in the corner. Please review photos for condition details.

  • Number of Discs: 1
