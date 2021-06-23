Mixed Set of 4 Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G07]

- Filmography Seven Men From Now | Silver City Kid | Silver Trails | The Outlaw's Daughter
- Subject Bill Williams | Dub Taylor | Gail Russell | Jimmy Wakely | Lee Marvin
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios: Republic Pictures
- More: Lee Marvin
Mixed Set of 4 Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards. Includes the films Silver Trails with Jimmy Wakely & Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, Seven Men From Now with Gail Russell & Lee Marvin, The Outlaw’s Daughter with Bill Williams, and Silver City Kid with Wally Vernon.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bill Williams | Dub Taylor | Gail Russell | Jimmy Wakely | Lee Marvin | Wally Vernon
- Shows / Movies: Seven Men From Now | Silver City Kid | Silver Trails | The Outlaw's Daughter
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios / Manufacturers: Republic Pictures
- Product Types: Originals