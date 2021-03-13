View larger $24.99

From: $19.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ New Sealed Blu-ray $20.97 Like New Blu-ray $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock New Sealed Blu-ray

SKU: 210313-85658-1

UPC: 738329252458

Part No: K25245

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210313-85658-1UPC: 738329252458Part No: K25245Weight: 0.07 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty -

Like New Blu-ray

SKU: 210313-85658-2

UPC: 738329252458

Part No: K25245

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 210313-85658-2UPC: 738329252458Part No: K25245Weight: 0.07 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Hills Run Red (Un fiume di dollari) Special Edition Blu-ray.

From Carlo Lizzani (under pseudonym Lee W. Beaver), the acclaimed director of Wake Up and Die, The Violent Four and Crazy Joe, comes this thrilling spaghetti western starring Henry Silva (Code of Silence), Thomas Hunter (Death Walks in Laredo), Dan Duryea (Scarlet Street) and Nicoletta Machiavelli (Navajo Joe). Revenge is never easy and in this slam-bang western full of fast-paced action and mounting suspense, revenge is never sweeter, either! At the end of the Civil War, a Confederate soldier is jailed for a heist engineered by his buddy, who escapes with the loot and builds himself a life of leisure. While suffering behind bars, he realizes he was double-crossed… and vows revenge. Upon his release five years later, he teams up with a stranger to brawl and shoot his way through his old buddy’s henchmen and finally settle the score with his old partner-in-crime. The Hills Run Red is a gripping and powerful tale of retribution, western style!

Special Features

NEW Audio Commentary by Filmmaker Alex Cox

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Language: Italian

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 89 min

Related Items