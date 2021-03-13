Share Page Support Us
The Hills Run Red (Un fiume di dollari) Special Edition Blu-ray

The Hills Run Red (Un fiume di dollari) Special Edition Blu-ray
$24.99
From: $19.97
1 in stock
New Sealed Blu-ray
SKU: 210313-85658-1
UPC: 738329252458
Part No: K25245
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Like New Blu-ray
SKU: 210313-85658-2
UPC: 738329252458
Part No: K25245
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hills Run Red (Un fiume di dollari) Special Edition Blu-ray.

From Carlo Lizzani (under pseudonym Lee W. Beaver), the acclaimed director of Wake Up and Die, The Violent Four and Crazy Joe, comes this thrilling spaghetti western starring Henry Silva (Code of Silence), Thomas Hunter (Death Walks in Laredo), Dan Duryea (Scarlet Street) and Nicoletta Machiavelli (Navajo Joe). Revenge is never easy and in this slam-bang western full of fast-paced action and mounting suspense, revenge is never sweeter, either! At the end of the Civil War, a Confederate soldier is jailed for a heist engineered by his buddy, who escapes with the loot and builds himself a life of leisure. While suffering behind bars, he realizes he was double-crossed… and vows revenge. Upon his release five years later, he teams up with a stranger to brawl and shoot his way through his old buddy’s henchmen and finally settle the score with his old partner-in-crime. The Hills Run Red is a gripping and powerful tale of retribution, western style!

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Filmmaker Alex Cox
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Language: Italian
  • Subtitles: English
  • Runtime: 89 min
