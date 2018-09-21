Burt Reynolds Sam Whiskey DVD Edition

$19.95
$16.97
UPC: 738329147723
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Burt Reynolds | Ossie Davis items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Western
Studio: Kino Lorber | MGM | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: April 1, 1969
Item Release Date: November 11, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
When it comes to trouble, make his a double! Welcome to America’s Wild – and very wacky – West! Burt Reynolds (Gator), Clint Walker (More Dead Than Alive), Ossie Davis (The Scalphunters) and Angie Dickinson (Rio Bravo) star in this tongue-in-cheek tale of love, lust and larceny that’s brimming with real charm and sharp wit. Thanks to ingenious plot twists, hilarious blunders and delightful chemistry, Sam Whiskey is a comely caper full of mischief and mayhem that is altogether intoxicating. Even crooks have standards – and keeping the loot is usually one of them.
But when cowboy con artist Sam (Reynolds) falls head over spurs for a sexy widow (Dickinson), he finds himself compromising a lot more than his principles. After she seduces him into helping her break into the US Mint – to return a fortune in stolen gold – Sam begins to suspect that honesty might have some very ample rewards. Wonderfully directed by western specialist Arnold Laven (Rough Night in Jericho) with a great script by William W. Norton (White Lightning, Gator).
Special Features
- 'Lookin' Back with O.W. Bandy' Interview with Clint Walker
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 96
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Subtitles: English
- Region: 1
Cast: Angie Dickinson | Anthony James | Burt Reynolds | Clint Walker | Ossie Davis | William Schallert | Woodrow Parfrey
Directors: Arnold Laven
Project Name: Sam Whiskey
Related Items
Categories
Buddy Films | Comedy | DVD | Featured | Kino Lorber | MGM | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox | Western