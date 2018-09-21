Share Page Support Us
Burt Reynolds Sam Whiskey DVD Edition

Burt Reynolds Sam Whiskey DVD Edition
Details

When it comes to trouble, make his a double! Welcome to America’s Wild – and very wacky – West! Burt Reynolds (Gator), Clint Walker (More Dead Than Alive), Ossie Davis (The Scalphunters) and Angie Dickinson (Rio Bravo) star in this tongue-in-cheek tale of love, lust and larceny that’s brimming with real charm and sharp wit. Thanks to ingenious plot twists, hilarious blunders and delightful chemistry, Sam Whiskey is a comely caper full of mischief and mayhem that is altogether intoxicating. Even crooks have standards – and keeping the loot is usually one of them.

But when cowboy con artist Sam (Reynolds) falls head over spurs for a sexy widow (Dickinson), he finds himself compromising a lot more than his principles. After she seduces him into helping her break into the US Mint – to return a fortune in stolen gold – Sam begins to suspect that honesty might have some very ample rewards. Wonderfully directed by western specialist Arnold Laven (Rough Night in Jericho) with a great script by William W. Norton (White Lightning, Gator).

Special Features

  • 'Lookin' Back with O.W. Bandy' Interview with Clint Walker
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 96
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: 1

Cast: Angie Dickinson | Anthony James | Burt Reynolds | Clint Walker | Ossie Davis | William Schallert | Woodrow Parfrey
Directors: Arnold Laven
Project Name: Sam Whiskey

