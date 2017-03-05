Twitter
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon

Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon
Details

Highlights of Issue #35 Include:

  •  Mike Siegel’s 12 page in-depth report on the tragedy and triumph in the making of Bruce Lee’s last film, Enter the Dragon
  •  Mark Mawston’s exclusive interview with Ian Ogilvy, who talks about filming She Beast, Witchfinder General and his close call with playing James Bond
  •  Extensive report from Tim Greaves on the underrated Alistair MacLean spy thriller When Eight Bells Toll, which afforded young Anthony Hopkins an early starring role.
  •  Peter Cook pays tribute to “The Art of Deception”- a look at the use of matte paintings in famous films.
  •  Michael Commes takes a fun filled visit to The House of Bare Mountain, the infamous nudie monster flick
  •  Esteemed photographer Keith Hamshere shares his memories and photos from The Living Daylights, Murphy’s War and Death on the Nile.
  •  Raymond Benson’s Ten Best Films of 1954
  •  Patrick Cooper pays tribute to Robert Mitchum and The Friends of Eddie Coyle
  •  Lee Pfeiffer’s “Take Two” column examines Assignment K starring Stephen Boyd and Camilla Sparv
  •  Brian Hannan looks at what was hot at the boxoffice in 1966
  •  Sheldon Hall reviews a video release of Jacques Rivette’s films
  •  Daniel D’Arpe celebrates the cult sci-fi flick Starcrash starring Caroline Munro and David Hasselhoff.
  •  Adrian Smith joyfully uncovers the 007 sexploitation spoof Bonditis
  •  Plus Darren Allison’s latest soundtrack news and reviews, Gareth Owen’s “Pinewood Past” column and the latest movie book and DVD reviews.

There may be some minor corner dings or wear from storage, but these magazine issues are in excellent condition.

