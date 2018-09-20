Burt Reynolds The Cannonball Run DVD Edition

View larger $8.99 $7.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1981

Item Release Date: August 25, 2009

Rating: PG

Cannonball Run (DVD)The Cannonball Run brings Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett,Dom DeLuise, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and an all-star cast to the staryting line of the ultimate auto race., a madcapcross country scramble that roars full-speed ahead. Hal Needham, the director of such souped-up hits as Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper and Smokey and the Bandit II is at the helm of a wild action-comedy inspired by an acctual event: The Cannonball Sea-To-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash., an anything- goes, all-stops-out and thoroughly illegal- competition that has grown to legendary proportions in the last ten years.

Audio commentary with Director Hal Needham and Producer Albert S. Ruddy

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Runtime: 95

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bert Convy | Bianca Jagger | Burt Reynolds | Dean Martin | Dom DeLuise | Farrah Fawcett | George Furth | Jack Elam | Jackie Chan | Jamie Farr | Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder | Mel Tillis | Michael Hui | Molly Picon | Peter Fonda | Rick Aviles | Roger Moore | Sammy Davis Jr. | Terry Bradshaw | Warren Berlinger

Directors: Hal Needham

Project Name: The Cannonball Run

