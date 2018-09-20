Share Page Support Us
Burt Reynolds The Cannonball Run DVD Edition
DVDSKU: 180920-76654-1
UPC: 883929067473
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1981
Item Release Date: August 25, 2009
Rating: PG
Details

Cannonball Run (DVD)The Cannonball Run brings Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett,Dom DeLuise, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and an all-star cast to the staryting line of the ultimate auto race., a madcapcross country scramble that roars full-speed ahead. Hal Needham, the director of such souped-up hits as Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper and Smokey and the Bandit II is at the helm of a wild action-comedy inspired by an acctual event: The Cannonball Sea-To-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash., an anything- goes, all-stops-out and thoroughly illegal- competition that has grown to legendary proportions in the last ten years.

Special Features

  • Audio commentary with Director Hal Needham and Producer Albert S. Ruddy

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Runtime: 95
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bert Convy | Bianca Jagger | Burt Reynolds | Dean Martin | Dom DeLuise | Farrah Fawcett | George Furth | Jack Elam | Jackie Chan | Jamie Farr | Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder | Mel Tillis | Michael Hui | Molly Picon | Peter Fonda | Rick Aviles | Roger Moore | Sammy Davis Jr. | Terry Bradshaw | Warren Berlinger
Directors: Hal Needham
Project Name: The Cannonball Run

