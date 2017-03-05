Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 36 (2016) – 50th Anniversary of The Professionals starring Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Claudia Cardinale, Robert Ryan, Woody Strode and Jack Palance

View larger $14.90 $13.88 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Issue #36 of Cinema Retro has shipped to subscribers worldwide. This is the final issue of Season 12. Please subscribe or renew today and help keep the dream alive for the world’s most unique film magazine!

Highlights of this issue include:

Dave Worrall and Lee Pfeiffer celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Professionals” starring Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Claudia Cardinale, Robert Ryan, Woody Strode and Jack Palance.

Mark Mawston with a rare exclusive interview with 70’s sex siren Linda Hayden

Cai Ross takes a bite at covering the underrated 1979 version of “Dracula” starring Frank Langella and Laurence Olivier

John LeMay uncovers the top secret story of the unfilmed “Romance of the Pink Panther” that was to have starred Peter Sellers.

Peter Cook continues his celebration of matte painting artists

Tim Greaves uncovers the fascinating career of British “Sex Queen” Mary Millington

Mark Mawston concludes his interviews with legendary stills photographer Keith Hamshere, who recalls shooting “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and the James Bond films

Lee Pfeiffer’s personal tribute to the late Euan Lloyd, producer of such films as “The Wild Geese” and “Shalako”

Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau burn up the Old West in “Viva Maria!”

Raymond Benson’s Ten Best Films of 1955

Darren Allison’s latest soundtrack news

Gareth Owen’s “Pinewood Past” column

