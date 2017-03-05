Contamination Arrow Video Blu-ray plus DVD 2-Disc Edition with Booklet

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170306-63519-1

UPC: 760137736899

Part No: MVD7368BR

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1982

Item Release Date: July 7, 2015

Rating: NR

Details

Luigi Cozzi’s Contamination takes the premise of Ridley Scott’s classic Alien and peppers it with exploding guts galore!

Branded as a “video nasty” in the UK, director Luigi Cozzi’s Contamination takes the premise of Ridley Scott’s classic Alien and peppers it with exploding guts galore and a dangerously infectious soundtrack from celebrated Italian prog-rockers Goblin (Deep Red, Suspiria). A cargo ship drifts up the Hudson River. Its crew: all dead, their bodies horribly mutilated, turned inside out by an unknown force. Its freight: boxes upon boxes of glowing, pulsating green eggs. It soon becomes clear that these eggs are not of this planet, and someone intends to cultivate them here on Earth. But who? And to what end? Starring Italian horror veteran Ian McCulloch (Zombie Flesh Eaters), Contamination is an ultra-violent sci-fi epic that really gets under the skin. In space, no one can hear you scream – but on Earth, the terror rings loud and clear!

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentation

Optional English SDH subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, plus newly translated subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

2014 Q&A with Cozzi and star Ian McCulloch, recorded at Abertoir Film Festival

Luigi Cozzi on the Creation of Contamination - an archive documentary hosted by the director and including behind-the-scenes footage

Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Chris Alexander, illustrated with original archive stills and posters

Director-approved release

Brand new 2K restoration of the film from the original camera negative

Original Mono audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

Brand new audio commentary by filmmaker, Fangoria editor and Contamination super-fan Chris Alexander

Notes on Science-Fiction Cinema: An archive documentary featuring behind-the-scenes footage and director Luigi Cozzi on the birth of Contamination

2014 Q&A with Cozzi and star Ian McCulloch

Sound of the Cyclops: Goblin's Maurizio Guarini on the music of Contamination - the Goblin keyboardist discusses Contamination's dark, progressive rock score and a lifetime making music for Italian terror

Luigi Cozzi vs. Lewis Coates - a brand new interview with the director in which he discusses his filmmaking career from past to present

Imitation Is The Sincerest Form of Flattery: A Critical Analysis of the Italian Cash-In - a brand new featurette looking at the Italian gerne movies which sought to cash-in on popular Hollywood blockbusters

Graphic Novel based on the original Contimanation screenplay [Disc Gallery]

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 95

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A,B / 1,2

Cast: Carlo De Mejo | Carlo Monni | Gisela Hahn | Ian McCulloch | Louise Marleau | Marino Masé | Siegfried Rauch

Directors: Luigi Cozzi

