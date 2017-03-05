Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin

$13.99
$10.99
UPC: 5055122112709
Part No: SEPIA1270
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Documentary
Studio: Sepia
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 1957
Item Release Date: November 11, 2014
Details
Cinerama’s Search For Paradise was the fourth of the original, 3-panel Cinerama travelogues. Released in 1957, the motion picture takes you to the “Roof of the World,” the Himalayas and Karakoram mountains of Central Asia, the highest region on Earth. Viewers became part of the adventure as explorer Lowell Thomas searches for paradise in ancient cities, wild river rapids, and the lush gardens of mountaintops.
The first stop is the Forbidden Kingdom of Hunza, a hidden valley bordered by China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, home to a legendary warrior tribe. Next, the rapids of the Mighty Indus River are challenged, fed from a fantastic galaxy of monumental glaciers draining from some of the greatest heights known to man. From there, find respite in the romantic Shalimar Gardens in the Vale of Kashmir, then fly to Katmandu for the coronation ceremony of King Mahendra of Nepal. The adventure concludes with a trip to a U.S. Air Force base, where Thunderbird jet planes cut across the sapphire blue sky overhead at supersonic speed.
The music for Cinerama’s Search For Paradise was conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin and also featured Robert Merrill. This re-release features two previously unreleased tracks, along with six Bonus Tracks.
Playlists
- Prologue by: Elmer Bernstein | The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- The Search For Paradise (previously unreleased) by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- A Thriller of the Sky by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Ceylon Temple by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Deep in Hunza Valley by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Goddess of the Snows by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Search for Paradise by: Robert Merrill
- Happy Land of Hunza by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Native Drum Dance by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Shalimar Gardens by: Robert Merrill
- Valley of Waters by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Indus River Fugue by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Kashmir by: Robert Merrill
- Elephant Grand Parade by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Homeward Bound by: Dimitri Tiomkin
- Epilogue by: Robert Merrill
- Exit Music (previously unreleased)
- Bonus Tracks
- Kashmir (Pop Version) by: Robert Merrill
- Happy Land of Hunza (Pop Version) by: Robert Merrill
- Search For Paradise (Pop Version) by: Robert Merrill
- Shalimar (Pop Version) by: Robert Merrill
- Search For Paradise by: Hugo Winterhalter and his Orchestra
- Kashmir by: Hugo Winterhalter and his Orchestra
Cast: Christopher Young | James S. Parker | Lowell Thomas
Directors: Otto Lang
Categories
Adventure | CD | Documentary | Music | Sepia | Throwback Space