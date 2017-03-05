Twitter
Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin

Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin
Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin
Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin

$13.99

$10.99


9 in stock


CDSKU: 170305-63516-1
UPC: 5055122112709
Part No: SEPIA1270
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Documentary
Studio: Sepia
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 1957
Item Release Date: November 11, 2014
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cinerama’s Search For Paradise was the fourth of the original, 3-panel Cinerama travelogues. Released in 1957, the motion picture takes you to the “Roof of the World,” the Himalayas and Karakoram mountains of Central Asia, the highest region on Earth. Viewers became part of the adventure as explorer Lowell Thomas searches for paradise in ancient cities, wild river rapids, and the lush gardens of mountaintops.

The first stop is the Forbidden Kingdom of Hunza, a hidden valley bordered by China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, home to a legendary warrior tribe. Next, the rapids of the Mighty Indus River are challenged, fed from a fantastic galaxy of monumental glaciers draining from some of the greatest heights known to man. From there, find respite in the romantic Shalimar Gardens in the Vale of Kashmir, then fly to Katmandu for the coronation ceremony of King Mahendra of Nepal. The adventure concludes with a trip to a U.S. Air Force base, where Thunderbird jet planes cut across the sapphire blue sky overhead at supersonic speed.

The music for Cinerama’s Search For Paradise was conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin and also featured Robert Merrill. This re-release features two previously unreleased tracks, along with six Bonus Tracks.

Playlists

Cast: Christopher Young | James S. Parker | Lowell Thomas
Directors: Otto Lang

Categories

Adventure | CD | Documentary | Music | Sepia | Throwback Space

