Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)

Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)
View larger

$45.99

$23.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190630-78300-1
ISBN-10: 0756613191
ISBN-13: 9780756613198
Weight: 8.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | War | Western
Studio: DK
Item Release Date: August 15, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the earliest flickering pictures to the soaring triumph of The Aviator, this year-by-year guide to the films, the stars, and the innovations of movie-making brings the silver screen to life. With Oscar results from the first awards ceremony to the latest 2005 winners, this entertaining and detailed visual history of cinema reveals everything you need to know about what’s hot and who’s not.

Specifications

  • Pages: 1008
  • Language: English
  • Size: 9.6 x 1.7 x 11.7 in


Contributors: David Thompson

Related Items

McFarlane Toys Clive Barker’s Tortured Souls 2 The Fallen Zain (2002) Action Figure
Blade Trinity Unrated Version – New Line Cinema Platinum Series + Exclusive Comic (2007)
Atari Missile Command Fleece Blanket
Gacha Gacha Volume 3 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)
Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Ornament by Hallmark
Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Set
Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (October 30, 2015) Daniel Craig
RARE Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game

Categories

Action | Adventure | DK | Drama | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | War | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *