Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)

View larger $45.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190630-78300-1

ISBN-10: 0756613191

ISBN-13: 9780756613198

Weight: 8.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | War | Western

Studio: DK

Item Release Date: August 15, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the earliest flickering pictures to the soaring triumph of The Aviator, this year-by-year guide to the films, the stars, and the innovations of movie-making brings the silver screen to life. With Oscar results from the first awards ceremony to the latest 2005 winners, this entertaining and detailed visual history of cinema reveals everything you need to know about what’s hot and who’s not.

Specifications

Pages: 1008

Language: English

Size: 9.6 x 1.7 x 11.7 in



Contributors: David Thompson

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | DK | Drama | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | War | Western