Pass It On: African-American Poetry for Children (1993)

Pass It On: African-American Poetry for Children (1993)
Hardcover BookSKU: 190630-78298-1
ISBN-10: 0590457705
ISBN-13: 9780590457705
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Item Release Date: March 1, 1993
A collection of poetry by fourteen distinguished African-American poets features the work of Langston Hughes, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Gwendolyn Brooks and Eloise Greenfield, among others.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

  • Pages: 32
  • Size: 8.8 x 0.5 x 11.2 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Wade Hudson
Contributors: Eloise Greenfield | Gwendolyn Brooks | Langston Hughes | Paul Laurence Dunbar
Artists: Floyd Cooper

