Eaten Alive 2-Disc Special Edition

Details

Meet the maniac and his friend. Nearly a decade before he donned Freddy Kruger’s famous red and green sweater, horror icon Robert Englund delivered a supremely sleazy performance in Eaten Alive – another essay in taut Southern terror from Tobe Hooper, director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Deep in the Louisiana bayou sits the ramshackle Starlight Hotel, destination of choice for those who like to check in but not check out! Presided over by the bumbling, mumbling Judd (and his pet croc which he keeps in a large pond out front), the patron of this particular establishment may seem like a good-natured ol’ Southern gent – but he has a mean temper on him, and a mighty large scythe to boot… Oozing atmosphere from its every pore (the entire film was shot on a sound-stage at the famous Raleigh Studios, which lends it a queasy, claustrophobic feel) Eaten Alive matches The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for sheer insanity – and even drafts in Chain Saw star Marilyn Burns as the terrorised woman-in-peril, alongside William Finley and Mel Ferrer.

Special Features

Brand new 2K transfer from the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Optional English SDH subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with co-writer and producer Mardi Rustam, make-up artist Craig Reardon and stars Roberta Collins, William Finley and Kyle Richards

New introduction to the film by director Tobe Hooper

Brand new interview with Hooper

My Name is Buck: Star Robert Englund discusses his acting career

The Butcher of Elmendorf: The Legend of Joe Ball - The story of the South Texas bar owner on whom Eaten Alive is loosely based

5ive Minutes with Marilyn Burns - The star of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre talks about working on Eaten Alive

The Gator Creator: archival interview with Hooper

Original theatrical trailers for the film under its various titles Eaten Alive, Death Trap, Starlight Slaughter and Horror Hotel

US TV and Radio Spots

Alternate credits sequence

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film, illustrated with original archive stills and posters

Cast: Betty Cole | Carolyn Jones | Christine Schneider | Crystin Sinclaire | David Carson | David Hayward | Janus Blythe | Kyle Richards | Marilyn Burns | Mel Ferrer | Neville Brand | Robert Englund | Roberta Collins | Ronald W. Davis | Sig Sakowicz | Stuart Whitman | William Finley

Directors: Tobe Hooper

